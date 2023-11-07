Paris mayor under pressure over 'work trip' to Tahiti

Advertisement

According to a statement released by her office on Monday evening, the trip by the Socialist mayor, who was accompanied by Pierre Rabadan and Jacques Martial, her deputies for sports and overseas territories respectively, took place on October 16th-22nd.

She then extended her visit for personal reasons and "fully paid" for her two-week private stay on a Polynesian island herself, her office said.

Hidalgo returned to the French capital on Sunday, having paid for her return ticket herself, her office added.

"The issue has provoked reactions and many things could be said," the mayor acknowledged on X, formerly Twitter, late Monday. "Parisians have the right to have reliable, factual and transparent information," she said, as her office published full details of the official portion of the trip.

Hidalgo's right-wing opponents have accused the 64-year-old of going on holiday at a sensitive time when tensions have soared in the multi-ethnic French capital against the background of the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Her statement justifying the trip "does not answer the basic question: how was this long stay of six people in the Pacific in the interest of Parisians?" said the Changer Paris opposition group on the city council, dubbing the affair "Tahitigate".

She did not release pictures from her trip and instead during her time away continued posting on X and Instagram on day-to-day matters concerning the French capital from sports stadiums to cycle lanes.

Le Monde daily said she had "given the impression of not fully taking responsibility for being 16,732 kilometres from her city," noting one video had shown her cycling along the Seine when she was in fact in New Caledonia.

Hidalgo visited the overseas territories to focus on three issues - the next edition of the Nuit blanche culture night, "the climate emergency" and the Olympic Games, her office said in the statement.

While most events are being held in Games-host Paris, the 2024 Games' surfing event will be held at the Teahupoo village on French Polynesia's largest island Tahiti to take advantage of the legendary waves in the area.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Hidalgo did not in the end even visit the Olympic site in person and was represented there by Rabadan, the mayor's office said.

"At the request of the Polynesian president, the mayor of Paris did not visit the site on Saturday, due to local tensions linked to the construction of a judges' tower," the statement said. A plan to build a giant tower in the legendary surfing spot has stirred controversy.

Transport costs for the six-strong delegation consisting of three elected representatives and three members of staff amounted to €40,955, while accommodation and catering costs stood at €18,545, the City of Paris said.

The statement said the visit was organised "in accordance with the practices in force in the three territorial public services."