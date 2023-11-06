On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Schools go back - the Toussaint holiday is now over, children go back to school and public buildings resume their usual opening times (until December 22nd when the Christmas holidays begin).

Immigration bill debates - it's been the subject of bitter political clashes for over a year before it even came to parliament. However on November 6th the French Senate will begin debates on the government's new immigration bill. The bill itself tries to include something for everyone with plans to make it easier to expel immigration offenders and radicalised foreigners while also offering an amnesty to undocumented workers in sectors which have a skills shortage. It has ended up, however, pleasing no-one and the debates in both parliaments are likely to be stormy.

In the Senate, Senator Corinne Imbert will table an amendment to create a special visa for second-home owners.

Explained: France's new immigration bill

Gender pay gap day - on November 6th at 11.25am women will, theoretically, start working for free until the end of the year. This is 'gender pay gap day' which exposes the difference between the average salary for women and the average salary for men. The symbolic day has moved by just three days since 2021 and if present trends continue France will not close its gender pay gap until 2234.

Advertisement

Tuesday

Tax bills - second-home owners will start to receive their tax bills for taxe d'habitation on Tuesday. Those who pay online will get the demand on November 7th while postal demands will be sent between November 8th and 20th. This year the bills should only be sent to second-home owners as the charge has now been phased out completely for all other households - so if you get a bill for the property that is your main home, it's likely to be a mistake.

READ ALSO How to challenge your French property tax bill

Elysée changing of the guard - the Elysée Palace in central Paris, where the president lives and works, is to bring back the ceremony of the changing of the guard, after a 27-year absence. The Garde Republicain will hold the first such ceremony at 9am on Tuesday and it will be repeated on the first Tuesday of every month.

Thursday

Talking France returns - our Talking France podcast took a break last week during the Toussaint holidays, but returns on Thursday with more chat about the latest news and talking points in France.

Saturday

Armistice Day - November 11th marks the end of World War I, it is usually a public holiday in France but this year falls on a Saturday which means no extra day off work for most people. The day itself is marked by wreath-laying ceremonies across the country, including one in the Champs-Elysée in Paris in which the president reignites the flame above the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

You may also see people wearing bleuets (cornflowers) in their buttonholes as a mark of remembrance.