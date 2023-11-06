Controversial immigration bill comes before French parliament

Advertisement

Leftists reject the draft law's bid to expel more people and toughen conditions for irregular migrants, while right-wing hackles have been raised by provisions to regularise the situation of undocumented workers in sectors with labour shortages.

"This text is about firmness," Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Sunday, drawing on language meant to appeal to the right-wing Les Républicains party.

He vowed to "find a way to get (the bill) through parliament".

But several attempts to get the Les Républicains on board over the past year have fallen flat and there is little sign that this time will be different.

"We can't have a bill that wants both to expel more people and regularise more people," Bruno Retailleau, the leader of the Senate conservatives, told AFP.

He said any easing up of immigration law would be a "sign of weakness".

Les Républicains currently control the Senate, but their votes may also be needed to get the bill through the Assemblée nationale, where president Emmanuel Macron's government has no overall majority.

Macron on Sunday proposed broadening constitutional rules governing the type of social issues like immigration that can be put to referendum.

The bone thrown towards the right has so far had little visible effect on rhetoric around the immigration bill.

As elsewhere in Europe, right-wingers claim that France's asylum system mainly attracts people looking for better economic conditions.

The number of people seeking asylum reached over 137,000 last year, up 31.3 percent year-on-year and just shy of a 2019 record.

Expulsions have also been stepped up, to almost 15,400 last year - 15 percent higher than in 2021.

But Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday rebuffed claims that regularising undocumented workers would create a "pull effect" and increase migration.

Regularisation would benefit "people who've been on our territory for years, who are well integrated, who've been working for years", she told broadcaster France Inter.

The bill aims "to more quickly remove those who shouldn't be here and at the same time to better integrate those who should remain", Borne said.

She nevertheless revealed continuing divisions within government when she opposed removing state medical aid for undocumented people, calling it "a question of public health".

Darmanin has said he plans to "eliminate" the aid, replacing it only with cover for emergencies - calling it a step towards "a good compromise" with Les Républicains.

Such talk, along with plans for annual migration quotas set by parliament and restrictions on allowing people to rejoin their families already in France, has drawn opposition from aid groups and left-leaning politicians.

Less discussed but potentially impactful are proposals for language tests for certain types of carte de séjour residency card and an amendment proposing a special visa for second-home owners.

A protest was planned on Monday outside the Senate building in Paris' touristic left bank district.

Debate around immigration was stoked in France over the summer by mass arrivals in Italy and a visit by Pope Francis to the southern French port city Marseille, where he urged people to welcome migrants.

Last month's killing of a teacher by a Russian migrant with apparent jihadist beliefs has further ramped up the pressure.

The government believes public opinion is on its side, with 87 percent in favour of changing immigration rules according to an Opinionway survey for daily Le Parisien.

Large majorities were also in favour of the individual measures in the bill, according to the survey.

Meanwhile the far-right Rassemblement National (RN), formerly the National Front, of Marine Le Pen sees opportunity in its pet theme dominating political debate ahead of next year's European Parliament elections and in the long climb to the 2027 presidential election, when Macron cannot stand again due to term limits.

The immigration law was "a botched job", RN vice-president Sebastien Chenu told broadcaster RTL on Sunday - while saying the party's 80 MPs could vote for it in the hope of "small results".