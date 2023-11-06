Calais and south-west France on high alert for floods

Advertisement

The red alert for flooding covers Pas-de-Calais - the Channel port of Calais and the surrounding area - and neighbouring Nord and lasts until Tuesday.

The orange alerts cover the south-west France départements of Deux-Sèvres, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Gironde and Dordogne.

🔴 1 département en Rouge

🔶 6 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/Usk9ISIDt3 — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) November 6, 2023

Météo France is predicting between 35mm and 50mm of rain in Pas-de-Calais, which comes days after the area was battered by Storm Ciaran, with warnings that the River Aa could burst its banks.

heavy rain is also predicted in the south west of the country, much of which was hit by Storm Domingos over the weekend, with a risk that some rivers could flood.

The alert remains in place until 6am on Tuesday.