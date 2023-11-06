Calais and south-west France on high alert for floods
French weather forecaster Météo France has issued warnings about a flooding risk in several areas of France including a red alert - the highest level meaning a possible danger to life - for the northern Pas-de-Calais area.
The red alert for flooding covers Pas-de-Calais - the Channel port of Calais and the surrounding area - and neighbouring Nord and lasts until Tuesday.
The orange alerts cover the south-west France départements of Deux-Sèvres, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Gironde and Dordogne.
🔴 1 département en Rouge— VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) November 6, 2023
🔶 6 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/Usk9ISIDt3
Météo France is predicting between 35mm and 50mm of rain in Pas-de-Calais, which comes days after the area was battered by Storm Ciaran, with warnings that the River Aa could burst its banks.
heavy rain is also predicted in the south west of the country, much of which was hit by Storm Domingos over the weekend, with a risk that some rivers could flood.
The alert remains in place until 6am on Tuesday.
Comments
See Also
The red alert for flooding covers Pas-de-Calais - the Channel port of Calais and the surrounding area - and neighbouring Nord and lasts until Tuesday.
The orange alerts cover the south-west France départements of Deux-Sèvres, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Gironde and Dordogne.
🔴 1 département en Rouge— VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) November 6, 2023
🔶 6 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/Usk9ISIDt3
Météo France is predicting between 35mm and 50mm of rain in Pas-de-Calais, which comes days after the area was battered by Storm Ciaran, with warnings that the River Aa could burst its banks.
heavy rain is also predicted in the south west of the country, much of which was hit by Storm Domingos over the weekend, with a risk that some rivers could flood.
The alert remains in place until 6am on Tuesday.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.