France school attacker 'was radicalised by his father'

Mohammed Moguchkov, 20, stabbed teacher Dominique Bernard to death in the town of Arras on October 13th.

In an interview broadcast late on Thursday on the M6 TV channel, his mother, who was not named, said the father "was the one who influenced" the couple's five children - three boys and two girls.

The father, Yaqub Moguchkov, was on a police watchlist for Islamist radicalisation. He was expelled to Russia in 2018 and now lives in Armenia.

"He is the one who put them up to religion, especially the boys," the mother said.

"I am far removed from religion, and he told me I was an unbeliever," she said, adding that he was violent towards her and her daughters.

She said her son, who was also on a radicalisation watchlist before the attack, had been in regular contact with his father and people who acted as "substitute fathers" in their home.

Her three sons are currently in jail. The oldest was found guilty earlier this year of planning an attack on the Elysée presidential palace in Paris.

Mohammed's younger brother, 16, has been charged with complicity in the Arras attack.

The father spoke to AFP by telephone last week from Armenia, saying he "condemns" his son's act.

But he also said France was pursuing "a policy of provocation with the Mohamed caricatures", an apparent reference to magazine Charlie Hebdo, which was attacked by Islamist gunmen in 2015 after re-publishing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

Moguchkov said his ex-wife "did not manage to control the children" and blamed her for their son's "mental state (which) did not develop in the right direction".

Bernard, 57, was killed almost three years to the day after teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded outside his school in a Paris suburb by a radicalised young man.

Both murders were carried out by people from Russia's mainly Muslim North Caucasus region.

Mohammed Moguchkov was arrested at the scene of the attack and is awaiting trial.