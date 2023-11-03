Americans in France: Renouncing citizenship, French healthcare and remote work

Advertisement

Welcome to The Local's "Americans in France" monthly newsletter for members, featuring all the news and practical information you need as an American resident, visitor or second-home owner in France. You can sign up to receive it directly to your inbox before we publish it online via the link below.

Dear Americans in France,

Happy Halloween! I've updated our yearly guide on how to best enjoy fall in France - with everything from the best pumpkin patches to ordering scented candles and 'pumpkin spice', plus streaming American football. Feel free to comment and give us your best 'fall' tips.

One spooky topic The Local has been covering this month is the very expensive fee ($2,350) charged by the United States to those looking to renounce their citizenship. There is some good news on this front: in early October, the US State Department signalled that it would make good on its promise to drop the fee back to its previous amount of $450.

As always, our survey on the topics you would like to see covered by The Local is open. Please take a moment to fill it out and let us know what matters to you.

Advertisement

Last month, I noticed several readers were interested in clarification on accessing healthcare in France. You may have noticed that France does not have any 'urgent cares' scattered around for the moment you have an annoying rash or a non-threatening allergic reaction. While they are not the same as the American versions of 'urgent care', France does have several options for non-emergency medical care for tourists.

For Americans spending more time in France than just a quick summer vacation, you could be eligible for French healthcare. We've got the details on what to expect in the first three months and beyond. Here's everything you need to know, plus what you can expect to pay.

And finally, the other big topic we've focused on this month is the 'visitor visa' and the legal grey area that is 'remote work'.

Lots of people dream of coming to France and semi-retiring (ie working remote part-time). Others see the 'visitor visa' as a stand-in for the 'digital nomad visa' that exists in other countries, like Spain. After speaking with several experts, we've uncovered the benefits and drawbacks of working remotely while on the long-stay visitor visa.

Each month, I like to conclude with a piece of advice from a fellow American in France. Here's a tip from Michelle Leder who recently moved to Paris: "Try not to lose your patience. Slow is great with meals but mind-numbing when it comes to the administrative things you need to do to start life here."

While it is true that patience is a virtue, if you're struggling to keep your cool, it might be worth seeing whether the admin task you are seeking to accomplish has moved online (like these seven services that have become a bit more streamlined).

Advertisement

As always, feel free to get in touch or leave a comment. You can reach me at [email protected]