French Word of the Day: Ubuesque

Advertisement

Why do I need to know ubuesque?

Because sometimes life can get a little weird.

What does it mean?

Ubuesque, pronounced 'oo-boo-esk', is an adjective used to describe things as 'totally absurd', 'grotesque' or 'surreal'.

The word stems from a 19th Century French play written by Alfred Jarry and is a reference to the protagonist Ubu Roi.

At the time, this play was seen as an obscene parody of Macbeth and shocked audiences with its wacky plot line and rude dialogue.

Modern literary critics argue that Ubu Roi was a precursor to later cultural movements like surrealism - hence the term ubuesque.

Use it like this

The spelling of this adjective does not change dependent on the gender of the noun it is describing.

Je me trouve dans une situation ubuesque - I find myself in an absurd situation

C'est un résultat ubuesque - It is a grotesque result

Il s'agit d'un film ubuesque - It is a surreal film

Advertisement

Synonyms

There are lots of similar terms you can use to describe things as absurd, weird or out of the ordinary. Here are just a few of them:

Absurde - absurd

Aberrant - ludicrous

Bizarre - bizarre

Dingue - crazy

Étrange - weird/strange

Surréel - surreal