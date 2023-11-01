Advertisement

French Word of the Day: Ubuesque

The Local ([email protected])
Published: 1 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Wed 1 Nov 2023 08:55 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Using this literary adjective will will make you sound highly sophisticated.

Why do I need to know ubuesque?

Because sometimes life can get a little weird. 

What does it mean?

Ubuesque, pronounced 'oo-boo-esk', is an adjective used to describe things as 'totally absurd', 'grotesque' or 'surreal'. 

The word stems from a 19th Century French play written by Alfred Jarry and is a reference to the protagonist Ubu Roi

At the time, this play was seen as an obscene parody of Macbeth and shocked audiences with its wacky plot line and rude dialogue.

Modern literary critics argue that Ubu Roi was a precursor to later cultural movements like surrealism - hence the term ubuesque. 

Use it like this

The spelling of this adjective does not change dependent on the gender of the noun it is describing.

Je me trouve dans une situation ubuesque - I find myself in an absurd situation 

C'est un résultat ubuesque - It is a grotesque result 

Il s'agit d'un film ubuesque - It is a surreal film 

Synonyms 

There are lots of similar terms you can use to describe things as absurd, weird or out of the ordinary. Here are just a few of them: 

Absurde - absurd 

Aberrant - ludicrous 

Bizarre - bizarre 

Dingue - crazy 

Étrange - weird/strange 

Surréel - surreal 

