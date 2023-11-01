French Word of the Day: Ubuesque
Using this literary adjective will will make you sound highly sophisticated.
Why do I need to know ubuesque?
Because sometimes life can get a little weird.
What does it mean?
Ubuesque, pronounced 'oo-boo-esk', is an adjective used to describe things as 'totally absurd', 'grotesque' or 'surreal'.
The word stems from a 19th Century French play written by Alfred Jarry and is a reference to the protagonist Ubu Roi.
At the time, this play was seen as an obscene parody of Macbeth and shocked audiences with its wacky plot line and rude dialogue.
Modern literary critics argue that Ubu Roi was a precursor to later cultural movements like surrealism - hence the term ubuesque.
Use it like this
The spelling of this adjective does not change dependent on the gender of the noun it is describing.
Je me trouve dans une situation ubuesque - I find myself in an absurd situation
C'est un résultat ubuesque - It is a grotesque result
Il s'agit d'un film ubuesque - It is a surreal film
Synonyms
There are lots of similar terms you can use to describe things as absurd, weird or out of the ordinary. Here are just a few of them:
Absurde - absurd
Aberrant - ludicrous
Bizarre - bizarre
Dingue - crazy
Étrange - weird/strange
Surréel - surreal
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know ubuesque?
Because sometimes life can get a little weird.
What does it mean?
Ubuesque, pronounced 'oo-boo-esk', is an adjective used to describe things as 'totally absurd', 'grotesque' or 'surreal'.
The word stems from a 19th Century French play written by Alfred Jarry and is a reference to the protagonist Ubu Roi.
At the time, this play was seen as an obscene parody of Macbeth and shocked audiences with its wacky plot line and rude dialogue.
Modern literary critics argue that Ubu Roi was a precursor to later cultural movements like surrealism - hence the term ubuesque.
Use it like this
The spelling of this adjective does not change dependent on the gender of the noun it is describing.
Je me trouve dans une situation ubuesque - I find myself in an absurd situation
C'est un résultat ubuesque - It is a grotesque result
Il s'agit d'un film ubuesque - It is a surreal film
Synonyms
There are lots of similar terms you can use to describe things as absurd, weird or out of the ordinary. Here are just a few of them:
Absurde - absurd
Aberrant - ludicrous
Bizarre - bizarre
Dingue - crazy
Étrange - weird/strange
Surréel - surreal
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.