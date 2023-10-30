French Expression of the Day: Les chiens ne font pas des chats

Advertisement

Why do I need to know les chiens ne font pas des chats?

Because you might want to describe a striking resemblance.

What does it mean?

Les chiens ne font pas des chats - roughly pronounced lay she-ahn nuh fohn pah day shah - is an old-school French expression that is still in use today, though more likely by members of the older generation.

It translates literally as ‘dogs do not make cats’ or ‘dogs do not give birth to cats’.

The expression is usually used when discussing a resemblance between a parent and their child, whether that be in behaviour or in their physical appearance.

In English you might say 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree' or describe the child as 'a chip off the old block'.

For example, if a child went on to become a doctor, like her parents, friends might say ‘Les chiens ne font pas des chats’.

Another example might be speculating whether a couple with red hair will also have a red-haired child. Their friend might shrug and say ‘les chiens ne font pas des chats’.

If you are looking for a similar expression, you might say ‘tel père, tel fils’ (which is more or less, like father like son).

Use it like this

Les chiens ne font pas des chats, tu ressembles exactement à ta mère au même âge. - Well the apple doesn't fall far from the tree - you look exactly like your mother when she was your age.

Ma mère n'est pas très douée en cuisine. Les chiens ne font pas des chats, et moi non plus. - My mother isn't very good in the kitchen and neither am I - a chip off the old block, really