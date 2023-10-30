Fast-food and circumcision: How the French perceive Americans

Advertisement

It’s not always easy to know how the French perceive Americans, so we resorted to asking Google.

It is widely known that France has sought to resist 'globalisation' and the consumerism present in American society - consider De Gaulle's opposition to American hegemony, or the protests against the arrival of McDonalds.

But French views toward individual Americans can be a bit more complicated, and the US remains one of French people's favourite destinations to visit outside of Europe.

To get a better idea, we looked up the mostly commonly asked questions that start with pourquoi les américains . . .?

Google autocomplete uses a complex formula that is a bit of a secret, but one thing we know for sure is that it’s at least partly based on how often a certain question is asked.

Here’s what Google suggested;

1. Why do Americans love France?

Even though the relationship between the US and France has had its ups and downs over the years (lest we forget the french fry boycotts), when Americans talk about their 'oldest ally' they are usually lovingly referencing France.

The two countries have a long history, and France routinely ranks among the top 10 tourist destinations for Americans, with Paris sometimes claiming first place, as it did in 2023.

In February 2023, an Ifop poll found that 73 percent of US citizens have a good opinion of France and its people. About one in three people surveyed said they would happily live in France.

Some might credit these positive statistics to the popularity of television shows like 'Emily in Paris' or films like 'Midnight in Paris', which make no qualms about diving into the stereotype of France as the land of romance.

But the American love for France and all things French goes back decades, according to Emile Chabal, a Reader in History at the University of Edinburgh and a specialist in European political and intellectual life of the 20th century.

It was in the US that the 'romantic Frenchie' stereotype first really took off in the period after World War II, largely due to the experiences of two influential groups: African-Americans, coming to France in search of a more open society in the post-War period, and white women, who saw France as their "last fling", associating it with romance, glamour and freedom.

On top of that, France's tourism industry has had a very successful marketing campaign in the United States, leading to many American tourists happy to fulfill their stereotype as big spenders when they visit.

2. Why do Americans speak English?

The use of English in the US is most easily explained by the history of British colonisation of the Americas.

That being said, certain Brits would be quick to point out that the English spoken in the US is not the same as that in the UK. A distinct difference is 'rhoticity' - the R-fullness you get with a typical American accent.

It's also worth noting that while English is the most commonly spoken language in the United States (and it is the de facto tongue for administration and education), the US does not actually have an official language.

Experts say that this is because the founding fathers simply did not feel the need to declare one, as the English-language did not appear to be in danger of losing its prominence at the time.

3. Why are Americans circumcised?

While circumcision is an elective procedure in the US, it is more or less the norm. According to estimates by the National Center for Health Statistics, about 64 percent of newborn boys underwent circumcision as of 2017.

For some, this practice has to do with religious beliefs but male circumcision became the norm in 19th century America, largely because physicians at the time saw it as hygienic and a possible way to stave off venereal diseases. According to Quartz, epidemiologists came to this conclusion while trying to explain why Jewish people had generally longer lifespans and less sexually transmitted diseases than their non-Jewish counterparts.

Some theorise that largely-Christian America was happy to adopt the practice of circumcision, as it was believed the procedure might decrease potential for masturbation (seen as sinful by the Christian church).

As for the benefits of circumcision, studies have found that men who were circumcised as infants were less likely to develop penile cancer, while urinary tract infections during infancy were also decreased.

However, most experts do not see the practice as medically necessary.

In France, only around 14 percent of men are circumcised, mostly for religious reasons.

4. Why don't Americans cook?

This stereotype might have to do with the US as the birthplace of assembly-line style fast-food chains.

In reality, according to Kitchen Infinity, 93 percent of Americans reported cooking at home at least once a week, as of 2023. About a quarter said they cook at home at least five times a week, and 39 percent said they cook at home 'three to five times a week'.

But if this question has to do with Americans eating frozen or pre-prepared food at home, then the French do have a point. The US Dept of Agriculture found in 2021 that 72 percent of Americans bought frozen food, mainly due to "busy life schedules".

This was especially pronounced during the pandemic. The share of American consumers who reported eating frozen food daily rose from 35 percent in 2019 to 39 percent in 2020, according to the American Frozen Food Institute.

5. Why do Americans drive on the right?

Back in the day, most people across the world - getting by on horseback or by buggy - travelled on the left side of the road.

This started to change in the US (and France) in the late 18th century when large wagons were "pulled by several pairs of horses were used to transport farm products", according to Reader's Digest.

The US Dept of Transportation explained that there was no formal rule about which side of the road to ride on until 1792, "when Pennsylvania adopted legislation to establish a turnpike from Lancaster to Philadelphia."

Later on, "New York, in 1804, became the first State to prescribe right hand travel on all public highways. By the Civil War, right hand travel was followed in every State.

The story is a bit different as to why Brits and French societies chose their respective sides of the road.

6. Why do Americans kiss on the lips?

I have a few theories as to what this question is actually looking to have answered, seeing as all kissing is done with lips.

My first theory is that the French person Googling it wants to know why Americans do not 'faire la bise' - instead preferring to hug or shake hands. This might be due to the fact that Americans generally see kissing as very intimate, particularly when done with the opposite sex and strangers.

As for my second theory, is that this question might be a mix-up with the more commonly asked question 'why do Americans call it a 'French kiss'?

In fact, the term 'French kiss' is an Americanism which has been around since at least the 1920s, and may date to the 19th century. As for the origins, the common theory is that British and American soldiers' who served in WWI were shocked at how passionately French women kissed, and so they brought the term 'French kiss' home with them.

7. Why don't Americans have shutters?

Great question, as they are not commonly found across much of the northern and western USA. However, if you travel to parts of the south that were colonised by the Spanish, or to New Orleans (once French), you will still see some homes with shutters.

In the south, they are associated with Antebellum architecture and are known as 'plantation shutters'. But in most of the US, shutters are more of an accessory than a practicality, unlike in France where they help to regulate temperature and light, particularly in the summer.

8. Why do Americans celebrate Thanksgiving?

The answer to this question probably will depend on the person you speak to and their political persuasions. Many native Americans feel the celebration fails to consider the centuries of oppression they have experienced from colonial to present-day America.

Oddly enough, it wasn’t until the middle of the Civil War, in 1863, when Thanksgiving was first made official. Then-President Abraham Lincoln announced that a 'national day of Thanksgiving' would be celebrated each November.

The holiday is mythologised in the US, seen as having first originated with a feast shared between pilgrims and native Americans (the Wampanoag) in 1621. It's still not clear whether or not turkey was even eaten at the first Thanksgiving.

9. Why did the Americans land in Normandy?

We're assuming this refers to the D-Day landings in June 1944, a combined Allied military operation that's generally seen as the beginning of the end of World War II. The Allied forces moved through France, Belgium and Germany until Germany finally surrendered in May 1945.

And this one has a pretty quick answer. According to the US military official website: "the Normandy beaches were chosen by planners because they lay within range of air cover, and were less heavily defended than the obvious objective of the Pas de Calais, the shortest distance between Great Britain and the Continent."

In the run-up to the invasion, the Allies conducted an elaborate disinformation campaign indicating that they actually intended to land around Calais, leading to thousands of German troops massing there instead of in Normandy.

10. Why do Americans talk through their noses?

I don't know many Americans who actually talk through their nose, so I think what they're actually asking about is what in the US we call 'vocal fry'.

Generally, vocal fry is when you can hear the vibration in someone's voice as they speak - you can hear an example here and it's thought to have become more common in American English in the 21st century, especially among young women. Some also consider it to be part of the 'California accent'.

While it's up for debate as to whether it is really becoming more common, some popular American celebrities, like Kim Kardashian, are known to speak with it.

A 2014 study found that young women who speak with vocal fry are more likely to be perceived as "less competent, less educated, less trustworthy, less attractive, and less hireable".