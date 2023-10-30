'Exceptional' storm forecast to hit northern France and English Channel

Advertisement

The storm is forecast to blow in from the west, hitting the northern French coastline on Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday. Weather warnings are also in place for southern England.

The heavy rain and very high winds are likely to affect ferry crossings on the Channel - anyone with a crossing booked is advised to check with their travel operator nearer the time.

🌊 Une tempête "assez exceptionnelle" menace le quart nord-ouest de la France dans la nuit de mercredi à jeudi et jeudi matin, mais "son intensité et les zones les plus touchées restent à affiner".



A detailed forecast of exactly how severe the storm is likely to be, plus local advisories, will be released by Météo France later in the week.

Guillaume Séchet, founder of the site meteo-villes.com, told Le Parisien: "For a day or two now we've seen a quite exceptional storm forming."

This is getting serious. Global models are starting to converge on a powerful hurricane-force bomb cyclone impacting parts of western Europe mid next week. Details will certainly change but definitely one to watch. pic.twitter.com/gq3Ed124hw — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) October 29, 2023

"As much as there were discrepancies between the models on Saturday, we really have to take this one seriously," added Dorian Dziadula, forecaster for the Infoclimat website. "The fact that a storm will arrive from the west on Wednesday night seems to be a given, but its intensity and the areas most affected still need to be refined."

The UK's Met office is predicting winds of up to 145 km/h along the south coast of England, and very heavy rain.