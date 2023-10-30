Advertisement

'Exceptional' storm forecast to hit northern France and English Channel

Published: 30 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 30 Oct 2023 09:58 CET
'Exceptional' storm forecast to hit northern France and English Channel
Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

Storm Ciaran, which forecasters say will be 'exceptionally intense' is predicted to hit northern France and the English Channel this week, bringing winds of up to 140km/h.

The storm is forecast to blow in from the west, hitting the northern French coastline on Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday. Weather warnings are also in place for southern England.

The heavy rain and very high winds are likely to affect ferry crossings on the Channel - anyone with a crossing booked is advised to check with their travel operator nearer the time.

 

A detailed forecast of exactly how severe the storm is likely to be, plus local advisories, will be released by Météo France later in the week.

Guillaume Séchet, founder of the site meteo-villes.com, told Le Parisien: "For a day or two now we've seen a quite exceptional storm forming."

 

"As much as there were discrepancies between the models on Saturday, we really have to take this one seriously," added Dorian Dziadula, forecaster for the Infoclimat website. "The fact that a storm will arrive from the west on Wednesday night seems to be a given, but its intensity and the areas most affected still need to be refined."

The UK's Met office is predicting winds of up to 145 km/h along the south coast of England, and very heavy rain. 

