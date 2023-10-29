Clocks, cars and citizenship: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

This weekend marks, once again, the changing of the clocks across Europe - but the EU actually had a plan to end this twice-yearly practice back in 2019. So what happened?

Whatever happened to the EU plan to ditch the changing of the clocks?

Speaking of the EU. Its home affairs ministers has endorsed new dates for the start of operations for new EU border systems. Two changes that will affect travel in and out of the bloc for non-EU citizens - such as Britons, Americans, Australians and Canadians. Here’s how EES and ETIAS will affect you.

EES and ETIAS: What are the big changes for travel in Europe?

You may think that applying for French citizenship will solve a lot of those issues. A word of warning, however. It is a stressful and time-consuming process … but could you really be refused for your political views or if you're overheard complaining about France? We sort the fact from the fiction.

Why might France refuse your citizenship application?

Winter, so the catchline for the popular sex-and-sorcery fantasy saga goes, is coming. In practical terms, however, that means drivers in certain parts of the country need to be prepared. From November 1st rules requiring motorists to have winter tyres or snow chains apply in certain areas - here's what equipment you need and where the law applies.

MAP: Where in France do I need snow tyres this winter?

On the one hand, France has a visa system that was last revised well before remote working became an option for most people, on the other hand we have the exponential rise in the number of people working remotely. So, we asked the question: can you work in France on a short-stay visa?

Ask the experts: How do remote working and visitor visas combine?

Linked to that, the prospect of some hope for anyone who owns a second home in France, perhaps. A French Senator is proposing a special visa for people who own property in France - but is it really likely to become a reality?

Will France bring in a visa for second-home owners?