La Belle Vie: How the French mark Halloween and the best things about Lyon

My favourite time of the year is coming up in just a few short days. No - it is not the changing of the clocks, though daylight savings is happening this weekend and I do welcome extra daylight in the morning.

It's Halloween! I've begun celebrating by watching some scary movies and carving a pumpkin (unfortunately, we were a bit early this year, and the hot weather at the start of the month basically melted the poor guy). I tend to take two approaches to Halloween in France - either travel to the US for the season or throw my own Halloween party.

How do the French celebrate Halloween?

The other upcoming event (well, upcoming as in - happening later this year) is of course the Paris Olympics. This has been on the forefront of French politicians' minds for months. After a cursory glance earlier this week, I saw that hotels are already starting to fill up across the city during the first week of the Games.

We've put together a helpful guide if you are thinking of visiting next summer.

It's worth keeping in mind that some of the Olympic events are to take place outside of the city of Paris. For example, Lyon's football stadium will host some matches.

I visited the city of Lyon for the first time last winter, and found the city's hilliness charming (after catching my breath), and I loved spotting the many murals sprinkled across town.

But I'm no Lyon expert - best to trust the readers who actually live there.

Blogger and passionate adopted Lyonnais Aga Marchewka, has also written us this first-person account detailing all of the reasons she prefers France's gastronomy capital to its real capital.

If you are indifferent and love every part of France equally, then you have a wide range of French expressions to choose from when expressing that feeling.

You might say 'Lyon ou Paris, je m'en fiche. J'aime la cuisine française partout.' (Lyon or Paris, I don't care. I love French food everywhere).

Nevertheless, you should care about being polite in French. Some of those expressions are a bit vulgar so be forewarned that you could come off as rude.

Failing to greet someone when walking into a shop is another way you might get a cold-shoulder in France. Luckily, there's an easy fix to avoid that.

