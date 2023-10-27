French President calls for 'humanitarian truce' in Hamas-Israel conflict

Advertisement

The war erupted after Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza Strip's border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and snatching 229 hostages in the worst bloodshed in Israel's history.

Israel has struck back with a relentless bombing campaign which Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says has killed 7,326 people, mostly civilians, among them 3,038 children.

"A humanitarian truce is useful today to be able to protect those who are on the ground, who have suffered bombings," Macron said.

The French leader said he recognised Israel's "right and legitimate wish to fight against terrorism", adding that France was "ready to provide our assistance".

But, Macron pointed to "the complete blockade, the indiscriminate bombardment and even more the prospect of a massive ground operation" as risks for civilians.

He also said Israel had to "better target... terrorists".

"It is essential that the distinction is made from the start, very clearly, with civilian populations," he said.

Macron was speaking after European Union leaders on Thursday demanded "humanitarian corridors and pauses", but they avoided calling for a ceasefire despite a Spanish push to toughen the bloc's language during a five-hour debate.

Just 74 trucks of food, water and medicine have been permitted to enter Gaza, home to 2.4 million people, since the conflict began -- a figure described by aid groups as vastly insufficient.

Before the conflict, around 500 trucks entered daily, according to the United Nations.

Israel has cut supplies of food, water and power to Gaza and insisted no fuel can be imported as it could be used by Hamas.

Macron also said France wanted to get its citizens out of Gaza soon during a press conference after a two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

"We want to evacuate them as soon as possible. That is what we are organising with both the Palestinian authorities and Egypt. And this is what several other European countries want to do in coordination with us," Macron said.

He has suggested an international coalition to fight Hamas, like the one against the Islamic State extremist group, and said he would raise the issue with France's partners in the coming weeks.