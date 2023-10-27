French Expression of the Day: H24

Advertisement

Why do I need to know H24?

Because if you want to exaggerate the amount of time you spent doing something, you could test out this expression.

What does it mean?

H24 - roughly pronounced ahj van-kah-truh - is a French slang term that is the equivalent to the English term ‘24/7’.

It means ‘24 hours a day’ or ‘all day without any interruption’. The expression might be used to exaggerate when discussing how often someone or something does an activity.

It can also be used more literally - to describe a location that is open 24 hours a day.

The expression is relatively colloquial, and predominantly used among young French people, so it is unlikely you would hear members of the older generation using it.

That being said, it is not considered to be rude - it is simply an informal way of saying ‘all the time’.

To be more formal, you might say ‘jour et nuit’ or ‘tout le temps’.

Advertisement

If you want another informal way to say 24/7, you could go for the longer expression “24 heures sur 24”.

Use it like this

Le casino est ouvert H24, donc on peut y aller quand on veut. - The casino is open 24/7, so we can go whenever we want.

J'ai l'impression de ne plus jamais voir Paul. Il est H24 chez sa copine. - I feel like I never see Paul anymore. He is always at his girlfriend’s house.