France’s roads watchdog issues Toussaint weekend travel warning

Remember summer in France, and the weekly travel warnings from roads watchdog Bison Futé? They’re back for a one weekend special appearance, as families look to make the most of the Toussaint public holiday.

We're in the middle of the two-week autumn school holiday and Wednesday, November 1st is a public holiday - and it looks like plenty of people intend to take advantage and have a week away.

The good news, however, is that - unlike summer, when the traffic got spectacularly busy, particularly on ‘crossover weekend’ - no one expects major problems this time.

But, Bison Futé has warned motorists to expect heavier-than-usual traffic across the entire national network, particularly around large cities, as it issued a yellow travel alert - indicating ‘difficult’ conditions - for most of the country, and a red warning - ‘very difficult’ driving - for the greater Paris region of Île de France.

In Île-de-France the biggest difficulties are expected heading out of Paris, towards the various toll gates, particularly for the A10 and A6 motorways as well as on the Périphérique and the A86 from late morning.

They will continue until the end of the evening with a peak expected between 6pm and 8pm.

Bison Futé advises those planning a trip on Friday to:

avoid busy routes in the Île-de-France region until after 10pm;

avoid the A31 between Nancy and Luxembourg between 3pm and 8pm;

avoid the A7 between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille between 4pm and 8pm.

Traffic levels are expected to return to more normal levels for the rest of the weekend, with a ‘difficult travel’ warning in place for roads heading out of the Ile de France region between 8am and 4pm on Saturday.