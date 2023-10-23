On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

French schools holidays - The Toussaint school holidays start on Monday and will run until November 6th across France.

Marseille Metro time change - Starting on Monday, the last trains on the Marseille Metro system will run at 9.30pm, with the network fully closing each night at 10pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday). A replacement bus service will be made available. These new operating hours will be in place for at least a year - in order to allow works on the line - but will be suspended during the Olympic Games and during sports matches at Stade Vélodrome.

Tuesday

Pensioners' protest - One of the primary unions representing pensioners in France has called for a day of action on Tuesday, with rallies and marches planned across the country. Participants will be calling for "an immediate 10 percent increase in pensions", according to reporting by Sud Ouest.

iPhone update - After France's national frequency agency (ANFR) last month said the new Apple iPhone 12 had radiation levels that were too high, the company has now announced it will release iOS 17.1 by Tuesday, October 24th. This update is expected to bring the phone into French regulatory standards.

Macron to Israel - Emmanuel Macron will visit Israel for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the Elysée Palace has confirmed.

Friday

Third-place Rugby World Cup match - On Friday, the Stade de France will host the Bronze Final to determine the third and fourth place teams in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The game will start at 9pm - fans should arrive at the stadium in good time as tight security will be in place in the context of France's raised terror alert.

Saturday

Rugby World Cup final - The 2023 Rugby World Cup hosted in France will be the longest tournament of its kind ever played. Unfortunately though, all good things must come to an end. The final will be played in the Stade de France in Paris on October 28th, at 9pm - fans should arrive at the stadium in good time as tight security will be in place in the context of France's raised terror alert.

Salon du chocolat - Starting on Saturday, Paris will host its annual chocolate fair - when over 150,000 chocolatiers, pastry chefs, confectioners and professionals from the chocolate industry, as well as producing countries, great chefs, designers and cocoa experts get together show off their skills and knowledge. It takes place at the Parc Expo at the Porte de Versailles and will run until November 1st.

Partial eclipse - On Saturday evening, a partial eclipse of the Moon will be visible across much of the globe. In France, the eclipse will take place in the early evening.

Sunday

Daylight savings - Overnight Saturday to Sunday, mainland France will set its clocks back one hour, so at 3am the time will change to 2am.