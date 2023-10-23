French Word of the Day: Fastoche

Advertisement

Why do I need to know fastoche?

Because if you want to snap your fingers and show everyone you are capable of solving the problem at hand, then adding this word might help.

What does it mean?

Fastoche - roughly pronounced fast-osh - does not have to do with the English word ‘fast’, though you might use it before accomplishing a quick task. Instead, it is French slang for something that is easy or obvious.

In English, one might say ‘easy-peasy’. You might hear pupils use this term when faced with a simple mathematics question, that does not pose much of a challenge.

You might also hear your co-worker downplay a tricky assignment by calling it fastoche.

The term itself is a combination of the word facile (which means ‘easy’) and the suffix, ‘-oche’ which has been used since the 20th century to render a word more colloquial.

Another synonym for ‘easy-peasy’ in French might be the phrase ‘facile comme bonjour’ (easy like hello, or 'as simple as ABC').

Use it like this

L'exercice était fastoche ! Il ne m'a fallu que cinq minutes pour terminer l'examen. – The exercise was easy-peasy. It only took me five minutes to finish the test.

T'inquiète pas, ce sera fastoche. – Don’t worry, it’ll be easy-peasy.