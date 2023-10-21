Inside France: Terror, TV and travel discounts

Advertisement

High tension

I think the mood in France this week - certainly in the cities - can be summed up as jumpy, ever since the terror alert was raised and extra soldiers were put on patrol on the French streets.

We've seen numerous alerts and evacuations of sites including airports and tourist attractions - thankfully all so far have been false alarms but I think it shows how nervous people are since Friday's terror attack in a school.

Walking to work I've passed police and soldiers guarding the neighbourhood Synagogue, mairie and primary school. The school - like most schools in Paris - has a plaque outside remembering the Jewish children who were deported to death camps during World War II. A reminder, if one were needed, that no-one is spared when ideologies of hate are allowed to flourish.

Talking France

This week's Talking France podcast of course looks at the latest on the heightened terror alert in France and how France can deal with its small but dangerous radicalised minority. But we also find time for some lighter topics, such as why the French are so obsessed with a TV show about farmers dating, and why my colleague Ben is still mortified by his first visit to a French doctor, more than a decade ago. Listen here or on the link below.

Discount tips

When it seems that every bill is increasing it's nice to get some good financial news - so far this year my €49 Carte Avantage Adulte has saved me €244 on train fares. I'd say this is definitely worth doing if you take the TGV reasonably regularly - young person and pensioner railcards exist too, but this one is for the 'in-betweeners' like me, a long way past any kind of young person discount but not quite collecting my pension just yet.

Shattered dreams

And I'm still not sure I can bear to talk about the heartbreak of France crashing out of their own Rugby World Cup in the quarter finals (albeit with a stunning display in a fabulous match against South Africa). Think this front page from rugby paper Midi Olympique sums it up for me - Aux larmes (to tears, a pun on the Aux armes of the French national anthem).

Aux larmes 😭en Une de Midi Olympique



Le journal > https://t.co/EcPCpDh0Lh pic.twitter.com/l0qIcu3EDk — Midi Olympique (@midi_olympique) October 15, 2023

