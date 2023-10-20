Suspect charged over rape of British tourist in Paris

Advertisement

Le Parisien newspaper reported that the suspect attacked the 23-year-old woman, a police officer in Britain, when she went behind some bushes.

She had been spending Monday evening drinking in the Champ de Mars park by the Eiffel Tower with a friend.

The suspect, from the southwestern Paris suburb of Chatenay-Malabry, was charged on Thursday after his arrest, prosecutors added.

The assailant threatened her with a knife and raped her before running away, the newspaper added, but was arrested just an hour later near the scene of the crime.

Monday's assault comes after several reported rapes and sexual assaults committed against tourists around the Eiffel Tower this year, including a Mexican woman in July and a German visitor in April.