La Belle Vie: Making the most of autumn in France and finding English-language books

Last week, we explored France's regional languages, as well as some of the things that make Alsace as a region special. This week, we take a look at a class of 15 students at a nursery school north of Strasbourg, where children are taught to say "Ich bin do" ('I'm here' in Alsatian) during roll call.

After having banned it for decades, France is finally attempting to teach Alsatian in its public schools.

Long-banned Alsatian finally allowed in French schools

Many of my fellow Americans feel it can be harder to 'profiter de la belle vie' during autumn in France. I think this has to do with a lack of fall holidays on this side of the Atlantic. In the US, Halloween has become a month-long phenomenon, starting promptly on October 1st.

I always feel a bit homesick when scrolling social media during October and November, as I pass over photos of friends and family in costume or around the Thanksgiving table. Feeling inspired to make this most of this year, I've put together a guide that might help you find those missing ingredients for your pumpkin pie.

A guide for how to enjoy fall in France for homesick Americans

It can help to start by embracing some French autumn traditions - one of which is mushroom picking. Though beware - since July, France has recorded over 600 cases of mushroom-related poisoning.

If you are not sure, you can always take your mushroom haul to a local pharmacy, as most will offer a 'mushroom checking' service.

What you need to know for safe and enjoyable mushroom picking in France

I live in the city of Paris, and I must admit that sometimes I forget that the greater Paris region has quite a lot of green space and its fair share of forests. I learned recently that the Paris town hall actually organises little trips around the region to pick mushrooms. If you're curious, you can find more information here.

As for getting outside of the city and into the suburbs, your current options are buses and the RER (commuter trains). In the next few years, it is going to get significantly easier to travel around Paris' suburbs. The city and region are not only adding four new high-speed Metro lines to make the greater Paris region more accessible, but they are also investing in housing and economic development across the greater capital area.

Grand Paris Express: The French capital’s ambitious expansion plan

Another benefit of the 'Grand Paris Express' will be easier access into the city from the suburbs.

This also means that it will be quicker for families and folks in the suburbs to catch a high-speed train, which would depart from one of the 10 stations for high-speed trains in Paris and its inner suburbs. France has a wide network of existing high-speed train lines, like the Paris to Marseille line that travels 770km in just three hours.

MAP: Where high-speed trains can take you in France

While I do love travelling by train, sometimes I find that the wifi can be a bit spotty (though I learned why, thanks to this handy SNCF video).

That's why I tend to keep it old-fashioned (I bring a paperback book along). I have to say that I do love attempting to read in French - and I know I can do it if I put my mind to it - but it still feels like a chore. When I want to relax, I tend to go for English-language books, which can sometimes be hard to come by in France - so we've put together a list of some of the best spots to find your next English-language read.

The best places to buy English-language books in France

And finally, on the topic of books - if you want to learn a bit more about France and French culture, why not start with a good read?

A reader recently added a 14th recommendation to our list of 13 books to teach you about France: "A Bite-Sized History of France" by Stephane Hénaut and Jeni Mitchell.

It apparently illustrates "French history through food, like the connection between Laughing Cow cheese and World War I, in bite-sized pieces" and it's a "breezy but illuminating tour through both French history and gastronomy." Enjoy!

13 books that tell you (almost) everything you need to know about France