French Word of the Day: Keuf

Why do I need to know keuf?

Because if you see a police operation underway, you might be confused why people keep talking about handcuffs that have not been taken out yet.

What does it mean?

Keuf - roughly pronounced kuff - is a French slang word for police officer, similar to ‘cop’ in English. The term sounds similar to the word ‘cuff’ in English, but it is not directly related to handcuffs.

The French language has several colloquial expressions for referring to police officers, like the popular term ‘flic’ or the derogatory ‘les poulets’.

As for keuf - which is the verlan (backwards slang) of flic - can also come off with a negative connotation, so you should be careful who you use it around.

While it is predominantly used by young people, you might be surprised to hear older people use this French slang too.

In terms of the origins of the word, the term ‘flic’ first appeared in the 19th century, and actually comes to France from the originally German word ‘fliege’ meaning ‘fly’ or ‘insect’. In German, this word had been used for centuries to colloquially refer to informers, or ‘snitches’.

Over time, the French version of the word transformed and went on to refer to law enforcement.

The French dictionary ‘Petit Robert’ says that the verlan of flic - keuf - first appeared in the 1970s. The word likely grew in popularity, particularly due to its usage in well-known films like La Haine.

If you want to use the formal term for police officer in French, you can stick to policier.

Use it like this

Le keuf m'a arrêté et m'a donné une amende. – The cop arrested me and gave me a fine.

Il a accusé le keuf de l'avoir stéréotypé comme un criminel. – He accused the cop of having stereotyped him as a criminal.