French star Isabelle Adjani fails to show for tax trial
The tax evasion trial of French film star Isabelle Adjani began in Paris on Thursday, though she did not attend after claiming she was unable to fly from the United States.
Adjani, 68, is accused of concealing a two million euro gift and pretending to live in Portugal for two years, which she strongly denies
Her defence lawyers sought a delay, saying Adjani was in the United States and had "an acute condition incompatible with flying", insisting that she wanted to appear in court.
The judges rejected the request, pointing out that she had since June to prepare her appearance but had only booked a flight that arrived two hours before the hearing.
Adjani is one of France's best-loved stars, appearing in hits like Possession, One Deadly Summer and Queen Margot, and winning a record five Cesar Awards for best actress.
She says the two million euros were not a gift, but a loan from a friend - influential Senegalese businessman and International Olympic Committee member Mamadou Diagna NDiaye.
