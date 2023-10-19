French star Isabelle Adjani fails to show for tax trial

Advertisement

Adjani, 68, is accused of concealing a two million euro gift and pretending to live in Portugal for two years, which she strongly denies

Her defence lawyers sought a delay, saying Adjani was in the United States and had "an acute condition incompatible with flying", insisting that she wanted to appear in court.

The judges rejected the request, pointing out that she had since June to prepare her appearance but had only booked a flight that arrived two hours before the hearing.

Adjani is one of France's best-loved stars, appearing in hits like Possession, One Deadly Summer and Queen Margot, and winning a record five Cesar Awards for best actress.

She says the two million euros were not a gift, but a loan from a friend - influential Senegalese businessman and International Olympic Committee member Mamadou Diagna NDiaye.