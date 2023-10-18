French Word of the Day: Chahuter

Advertisement

Why do I need to know chahuter?

Because if there is a contentious debate going on, you might see this word used.

What does it mean?

Chahuter - roughly pronounced shout-ay - technically translates as ‘to heckle.’

Some common spaces you might hear this French word would be in at sports matches or perhaps at a comedian’s show, if there is a particularly rowdy crowd.

You might also hear it used to describe a class of students heckling or pestering a professor or teacher.

The other use of the word would be common in family settings, as chahuter also means to ‘play fight’ or ‘roughhouse’.

Sometimes, the word is also used to mean ‘catcall’. Most of the time, when discussing street harassment, the French will simply use the catch-all phrase ‘harcèlement de rue’.

As far as the origins of the word, linguists are not entirely certain. One theory states that the word arose in the 1800s from the term ‘cahuer’ or ‘cahuter’ which was primarily used in central France to refer to a dog crying out in pain. These terms in themselves came from the original word ‘huer’ which meant to call one’s dog.

Use it like this

Les députés du parti opposé ont chahuté l'orateur du groupe majoritaire avec lequel ils étaient en désaccord. – The MPs from the opposing party heckled the speaker from the majority group they disagreed with.

Le public ne m'a pas laissé raconter ma blague, il m'a chahuté dès le début. – The audience did not let me tell the joke, they heckled me from the start.