France's senators back plan to extend profit-sharing bonus scheme
France’s senators have adopted a bill that extends a profit bonus scheme to smaller businesses, but have pushed back on the date of its implementation.
The prime de partage de la valeur - originally and more colloquially known as the ‘Macron bonus’ since its introduction in 2018 - is an opt-in system that allows employers to pay their staff a bonus that is exempt from income tax and social contributions.
Originally introduced to larger businesses, with more than 50 employees, the new bill extends the scheme to allow its introduction for businesses with between 11 and 49 employees.
Workers who earn up to three times the minimum wage are eligible for the bonus. The average sum paid out in 2023 by participating businesses was €1,681 - up 3.7 percent year on year, according to asset manager Amundi.
At the end of June, MPs in France’s lower house passed a bill that extended the scheme to include smaller businesses, and doubled the number of possible payments from one to two per year.
Senators, with a majority from the right and the centre, adopted the text by 244 votes to 18 but also approved an amendment that delays its implementation by a year.
A delegation must now find a compromise with MPs on the remaining sticking points during a joint committee (CMP) scheduled for October 30th.
Comments
See Also
The prime de partage de la valeur - originally and more colloquially known as the ‘Macron bonus’ since its introduction in 2018 - is an opt-in system that allows employers to pay their staff a bonus that is exempt from income tax and social contributions.
Originally introduced to larger businesses, with more than 50 employees, the new bill extends the scheme to allow its introduction for businesses with between 11 and 49 employees.
Workers who earn up to three times the minimum wage are eligible for the bonus. The average sum paid out in 2023 by participating businesses was €1,681 - up 3.7 percent year on year, according to asset manager Amundi.
At the end of June, MPs in France’s lower house passed a bill that extended the scheme to include smaller businesses, and doubled the number of possible payments from one to two per year.
Senators, with a majority from the right and the centre, adopted the text by 244 votes to 18 but also approved an amendment that delays its implementation by a year.
A delegation must now find a compromise with MPs on the remaining sticking points during a joint committee (CMP) scheduled for October 30th.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.