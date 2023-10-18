France's senators back plan to extend profit-sharing bonus scheme

Advertisement

The prime de partage de la valeur - originally and more colloquially known as the ‘Macron bonus’ since its introduction in 2018 - is an opt-in system that allows employers to pay their staff a bonus that is exempt from income tax and social contributions.

Originally introduced to larger businesses, with more than 50 employees, the new bill extends the scheme to allow its introduction for businesses with between 11 and 49 employees.

Advertisement

Workers who earn up to three times the minimum wage are eligible for the bonus. The average sum paid out in 2023 by participating businesses was €1,681 - up 3.7 percent year on year, according to asset manager Amundi.

At the end of June, MPs in France’s lower house passed a bill that extended the scheme to include smaller businesses, and doubled the number of possible payments from one to two per year.

Senators, with a majority from the right and the centre, adopted the text by 244 votes to 18 but also approved an amendment that delays its implementation by a year.

A delegation must now find a compromise with MPs on the remaining sticking points during a joint committee (CMP) scheduled for October 30th.