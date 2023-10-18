Advertisement

Money

France's senators back plan to extend profit-sharing bonus scheme

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 18 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Wed 18 Oct 2023 16:12 CET
France's senators back plan to extend profit-sharing bonus scheme
Senators have largely supported a bill to extend a bonus scheme to include smaller businesses (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

France’s senators have adopted a bill that extends a profit bonus scheme to smaller businesses, but have pushed back on the date of its implementation.

Advertisement

The prime de partage de la valeur - originally and more colloquially known as the ‘Macron bonus’ since its introduction in 2018 - is an opt-in system that allows employers to pay their staff a bonus that is exempt from income tax and social contributions.

Originally introduced to larger businesses, with more than 50 employees, the new bill extends the scheme to allow its introduction for businesses with between 11 and 49 employees.

Advertisement

Workers who earn up to three times the minimum wage are eligible for the bonus. The average sum paid out in 2023 by participating businesses was €1,681 - up 3.7 percent year on year, according to asset manager Amundi.

At the end of June, MPs in France’s lower house passed a bill that extended the scheme to include smaller businesses, and doubled the number of possible payments from one to two per year.

Senators, with a majority from the right and the centre, adopted the text by 244 votes to 18 but also approved an amendment that delays its implementation by a year. 

A delegation must now find a compromise with MPs on the remaining sticking points during a joint committee (CMP) scheduled for October 30th.

More

#Money #Working in France

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also