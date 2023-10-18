Air France set to axe Riviera and Toulouse flights from Paris

Advertisement

Air France is set to announce to its staff that it will be ending all operations from Paris Orly airport, ending domestic flights between Paris-Orly and Nice, Toulouse and Marseille.

The company also currently runs flights from Orly to the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Air France is set to consolidate all its Paris services from Charles de Gaulle airport, from which it already operates numerous international flights as well as domestic routes, from 2026.

It is not yet clear whether it will maintain domestic routes between Paris and the Riviera, but at present Charles de Gaulle aiport offers multiple daily flights to Nice.

Under France's new environmental laws, domestic flights are banned if the journey can be done by rail in two-and-a-half hours or less.

The Marseille, Toulouse and Nice routes are permitted under this law, as the journey to those cities by rail from the capital takes three hours, four-and-a-half hours and six hours respectively.

Unions are said to be angry about the potential impact on staff of the changes, while MP Eric Ciotti, who represents the Nice département of Alpes-Maritime, denounced the lack of consultation on the changes as "shameful and scandalous".

Anne-Marie Couderc, Présidente d’Air France vient de m’annoncer l’arrêt de la ligne Paris Orly-Nice qui ne serait plus assurée par la compagnie en 2026.



Il en serait de même pour Paris et Toulouse.



Cette décision sans aucune concertation est honteuse et scandaleuse. Je m’y… pic.twitter.com/7hojcQPHPX — Eric Ciotti (@ECiotti) October 17, 2023

Air France said that meetings with staff representatives will take place this week.