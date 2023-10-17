What are the rules on collecting my own firewood in France?

Advertisement

Millions of French households heat (or at least partially heat) their homes with wood or wood pellets, and over the past year the price of pellets has increased dramatically.

But while collecting logs yourself sounds like an appealing money-saving option, it can be complicated legally and could put you at risk of a fine.

In France, most forests (approximately 75 percent) are technically private, according to data from the National Forest Property Centre. As such, it is forbidden to walk on these plots, and thus forbidden to collect wood, unless you have the permission of the land-owner.

While walking through a private forest is not treated by the law with the same gravity as trespassing, collecting wood in these areas can still be classified as theft. If you are caught taking wood from private land without permission, then you could risk a hefty fine (up to €45,000, according to the French penal code) and even three years of imprisonment.

Private land and forests should be marked by signage, particularly at the entrance.

As for public forests and land, then technically you are also prohibited from collecting wood, kindling, branches and twigs.

This is because the National Forestry Office considers dead wood such as fallen sticks and branches to be essential for maintaining biodiversity.

According to Ouest France, quoting the Forestry Office, "the branches found on the ground help to protect the soil, and then they decompose which enriches the soil (...) It is estimated that nearly a quarter of forest animal and plant species rely on the presence of dead wood."

If you are caught cutting or removing wood that has a circumference smaller than 20cm (or has been planted for under 10 years), then you could also receive a fine (of up to €1,500 in this case).

You could also have the device - be it an axe or wood-saw, whatever would have been used to remove the wood - confiscated, Ouest France reported.

In public forests, if you remove pieces of wood that are larger than 20 cm in circumference (or take down a tree), the penalty could be even higher - with charges of theft, a fine of €45,000 and possible jail-time of up to three years.

While walking in a public forest, you might also see logs that have been stacked up on the side of paths - unfortunately these are not for the taking, and likely were put there by forest workers or local authorities.

Is there any way to legally collect my own firewood?

Technically, l’affouage - basically a form of scavenging - is allowed and dates back to precedent set in the Middle Ages, when the lord of a forest would allow inhabitants of the village to come onto his land at specific times to collect wood needed for heating.

These days, you would not contact the lord of the land, but you would reach out to the forest owners around you to ask if they plan to sell their wood or allow locals to collect some.

You can also reach out to your local town hall (mairie) to ask whether any forests nearby allow residents to come and collect wood for heating.

Some municipal codes require that a certain amount of wood be set aside for 'rural or domestic needs'.

The general answer is to ask local authorities where and when scavenging is allowed. Some public forests might have specific times of year, which are supervised.