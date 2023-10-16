On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Minute's silence - schools and many mairies across France will hold a minute's silence in memory of teacher Dominique Bernard who was killed in a knife attack at his school in Arras on Friday.

Taxe foncière deadline - The taxe foncière is the tax paid by all property owners in France, regardless of whether it is your main residence, a second home or you rent it out. The bill should be available online at www.impots.gouv.fr. If the bill amounts to less than €300, you can also pay by cheque, in cash, via a bank transfer or through TIPSEPA. If you choose any of these options, the deadline to pay is October 16th.

Anniversary of the death of Samuel Paty - October 16th marks the three year anniversary since the killing of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty in an Islamist terror attack.

Motorway closure - The Angers-Avrillé tunnel on the A11 motorway will be closed overnight starting on Monday, October 16th until Thursday, October 19th for maintenance work.

Tuesday

Flu vaccine campaign - This year, the vaccine will be open to all groups starting on October 17th. It is also possible to get the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time.

Football match - France will play against Scotland in an International Friendly game on Tuesday. The kick-off will be at 8:45pm, and the match will be held at the Decathlon Arena in Lille, France.

Wednesday

Wheelchair Rugby World Cup - The 2023 Wheelchair Rugby Cup will kick off on October 18th at the Halle Georges Carpentier in Paris. It will run five days, and this will mark the first time the event has been organised at the same time as a Rugby World Cup.

Thursday

Property tax deadline - If you are paying online, Thursday is the deadline to pay your taxe foncière bill.

Médoc end-of-harvest celebration - The wine growing region north of Bordeaux will celebrate the end of the 2023 harvest with a four day festival from October 19th to 22nd. More information here.

School financial aid deadline - Lower income families who have children in collège (middle school) or at a lycée (high school) are eligible for financial support to help pay for things like school meals, textbooks and other school equipment. These grants must be applied for online via this portal by October 19th. You can find information on how to apply here.

Friday

School holidays - The autumn break, or Toussaint holidays, will start across France. The holidays run from October 21st to November 6th.

Semi-final Rugby World Cup - The first game of the semi-finals will be on Friday night at at 9pm Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, as Argentina take on New Zealand.

Saturday

Semi-final Rugby World Cup - The second game of the semi-finals will be on Saturday night, also starting at 9pm at Stade de France with England v South Africa.

Sunday

Wheelchair Rugby World Cup Final - The finalists of the Wheelchair Rugby World cup will face off at the Bercy arena at 10am on Sunday.