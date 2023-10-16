French Word of the Day: Diagnostic

Advertisement

Why do I need to know diagnostic?

Because you will hear this French term in plenty of situations you may not have expected.

What does it mean?

Diagnostic - roughly pronounced dee-ahg-noh-steek - technically translates as ‘diagnosis’ (and is sometimes written as diagnostique - more on that below).

In English, this word is usually reserved for medical settings, but the French version is used in plenty of different areas and sectors.

For instance, when worried about a possible pest problem in your French home, the pest control company would likely offer to first come and do a diagnostic - or come and check whether you do indeed have an infestation.

Similarly, if you were to lose internet connection, you could try logging onto your provider’s website to run a diagnostic - basically a test to see what is wrong. In this sense, the term is similar to ‘running diagnostics’ in English which you might use in technical contexts.

Another common situation where you will hear or see the word diagnostic is when discussing France’s energy rating requirement for homes and apartments. Each property put up for rent or sale must include a DPE, or diagnostic de performance énergétique. This tells you how well-insulated the property is and it translates most effectively as ‘energy performance rating’.

To make matters more complicated - you may see the term written as ‘diagnostic’ or as ‘diagnostique’. The former is used when the word functions as a noun, while the latter is used when it functions as a verb or adjective (coming from the verb ‘diagnostiquer’). In both cases the pronunciation is the same.

Use it like this

Il faut d'abord prendre rendez-vous pour le diagnostic, puis nous verrons si le traitement chimique contre les punaises de lit est nécessaire. – First things first, you must make an appointment to have the home checked, and then we will see if the chemical treatment for bedbugs is necessary.

Il effectuera un diagnostic sur votre téléphone afin de déterminer ce qui n'a pas fonctionné. – He will run a test on your phone to see what went wrong.