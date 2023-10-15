France asks for humanitarian corridor out of Gaza

Advertisement

Paris had contacted all those concerned to try to ensure that French nationals could cross out of the southern Gaza Strip and into Egypt and that the crossing could also be used for "humanitarian operations" to Gaza, said the statement.

Macron had held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, his office said.

Egypt and Israel agreed to let US citizens leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing for five hours on Saturday, according to a US official travelling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a regional tour.