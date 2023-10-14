Advertisement

BREAKING: France's Palace of Versailles evacuated amid bomb threat

France's Versailles Palace has been evacuated following a bomb threat. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

The Palace of Versailles, just outside of Paris, has been evacuated following a bomb threat.

France's Palace of Versailles was being evacuated on Saturday after a bomb threat, police sources told French media.

The alert came via an anonymous message online, a source close to the matter told AFP adding that the palace, a major tourist attraction, would be closed at least for the rest of the day.

The evacuation follows the closure of The Louvre on Saturday morning for "security reasons".

France has triggered its top alert level after a man stabbed a teacher to death and severely wounded three others at a school on Friday.

Police in Arras arrested the suspected attacker, Mohammed Moguchkov, who had cried the Arabic phrase "Allahu akbar!" (God is greatest).

Authorities have suggested a probable link to the ongoing violence in the Middle East, with President Emmanuel Macron condemning an act of "Islamist terror".

He was among 10 people being held in custody on Saturday, a police source told AFP, including several members of his family.

