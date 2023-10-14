9 spectacular spas to visit in France this autumn

Advertisement

France has more than 9,000 spas - the fourth highest number of any country in the world - according to a report from the Global Wellness Institute.

French spas are popular with locals, foreign residents and tourists. They are thought to employ close to 90,000 people and generate nearly €3.5 billion in revenues every year.

The French government even reimburses some thermal spa treatments.

With temperatures dropping and work activity reaching an end of year frenzy, there has never been a better time for a relaxing spa visit.

It is impossible to provide an exhaustive list of the best spa facilities in France because of the sheer number of high-quality establishments and because everyone has their own opinion about what makes a good spa. But here is our selection of some of the most impressive spas in France.

Les Sources de Caudalie (Bordeaux)

Bordeaux is famous for its wines. But less famous for its wine-inspired spa treatments. Les Sources de Caudalie, a spa located at a hotel surrounded by Château Smith Haut Laffite vineyards, is beginning to change that.

The so-called 'Vinotherapy Spa' offers treatments, starting at €274, that make use of waste products from the area's winemaking industry. Seeds, skins and grape marc - all of which are claimed to have antioxidant and anti-ageing properties - are used for treatments such as the 'Merlot body wrap'.

There is also an on-site Michelin restaurant, beautiful walking trails, a hot-spring heated swimming pool and luxurious hotel rooms.

Grape seeds are used in a treatment at the French 'vinotherapy' spa in Bordeaux. (Photo by JEAN PIERRE MULLER / AFP)

Waldorf Astoria-Trianon Palace (Versailles)

Versailles was once the hallowed residence of French royalty. Appropriately, the luxury of the spa at the Waldorf Astoria-Trianon Palace is fit for a king. The spa has 14 treatment rooms, a heated indoor pool, sauna, steam room, fitness center, yoga studio and tennis courts. With an array of treatments like 'Ultimate Imperial Orchid', 'Secret of the Queen' and 'Energy of Tianzi' available, you are sure to find something for you. Packages start at €140.

Spa Le Bristol (Paris)

In recent years Spa Le Bristol, part of the Le Bristol hotel, has earned a reputation as one of the best wellness centres in the French capital. Located in the chic 8th arrondissement, the spa is filled with natural light and looks onto a tranquil courtyard - a juxtaposition to the hustle and bustle of life in the city centre. It offers a wide range of massages, facials and cellular anti-aging therapies. Treatments range from €120 to €700.

Royal Hainaut Spa & Resort Hotel (Valenciennes, Hauts-de-France)

Set in what used to be an 18th Century general hospital, the Royal Hainaut Spa & Resort Hotel is truly a site to behold. The chic, baroque-style hotel, has a spa facility spreading over 1,200m2. Couples and individual treatments including wraps, massages and scrubs are available. There are also special treatments for pregnant women. Massages can be booked for as little as €60.

Altapura (Val Thorens)

The Altapura hotel's Pure Altitude Spa is one of the highest in France, sitting 2,300m above sea-level in the French Alps. It's treatments, which alternate between hot and cold, include jacuzzi sessions, a heated outdoor pool and ice rubs in the so-called 'igloo space'. It is the perfect way to relax after an intense session on the slopes.

Relais Bernard Loiseau (Burgundy)

Ensconced in the Morvan national park, the Relais Bernard Loiseau, is famed for its exquisite cuisine. But its 4-level spa is considered one of the best in the world and regularly wins international awards. It markets itself as providing a "multi-sensorial" experience and has a number of pools, saunas and treatment options. There is also a special room filled with 'iodised salt air'. Classic one-hour treatments go for around €135 for guests from outside the hotel and two hours free access to the rest of the spa is included.

Le Domaine de Rochevilaine (Brittany)

Not far from the rocky coastline of Morbihan, Le Domaine de Rochevilaine is a stunning stone manor house with an awe-inspiring view of the Atlantic Ocean. Complete with a heated pool, hammam and hydromassage baths, you will simply never want to leave the spa. A range of mud-wraps, massages and exfoliation treatments are all available through reservation. There is a great value two-day, seven-treatment package for €330 while other one-off basic treatments go for as little as €65. The spa also offers an exclusive 'Nopal' massage, which uses liquid from the Mexican Nopal Cactus.

Hostellerie La Cheneaudière & Spa (Alsace)