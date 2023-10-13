Macron vows France will 'do everything' for release of hostages held by Hamas
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday vowed that France would do everything to ensure the release of the dozens of hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas after its attack on Israel.
"I want to say that we will do everything to ensure that these hostages, whatever their nationality, are released," he said in a TV address to the nation, adding that France would work to this end both with "our partners" and the Israeli authorities.
He urged Israel to show a strong but fair response to the attack by Hamas, while condemning the "blind murderous hatred" and "absolute cruelty" of the Palestinian militant group.
Macron said that Israel had the right to defend itself "by eliminating terrorist groups, including Hamas, with targeted actions but preserving the civilian population", adding that the "only response to terrorism is one that is... strong but fair".
Emmanuel Macron addressing the French on TV tonight:— Sophie Pedder (@PedderSophie) October 12, 2023
"There is no ‘Yes, but’. Those who confuse the justification of terrorism and the Palestinian cause are making a strategic, political and moral error.”#Macron20h pic.twitter.com/fx9gncbFeF
