La Belle Vie: How to pick a good bottle of French wine and French vintage shopping

Early autumn is a great time to buy wine in France. Lots of caves and grocery stores offer deals on typically expensive vintages as part of the 'foire aux vins', wine sale. Personally, I like to use it as a way to buy nice bottles of wine before the Christmas holiday season.

More recently, I've noticed that several bottles of wine in the grocery store seem to have won some sort of gold or silver medal. Typically, these are not the most expensive wine bottles on the shelf. Feeling a bit confused, I decided to chat with a wine expert to figure out whether these labels are truly a mark of quality.

The wine expert in question - Caroline Conner who has worked in the industry for 15 years - also gave me some really helpful tips for picking a reliably tasty and affordable bottle of wine.

One of her most helpful pieces of advice was to prioritise shopping at your local caviste as often as possible. Not only does this help you support local businesses, but you can also get personalised advice.

Another tip from Caroline was to get to know the different French regions better. Depending on where you are in France, the rules for producing wine will be very different, as will the taste and the cost of a bottle.

Even though France is a very centralised state, each region has a unique identity and culture. Some - like Corsica and Brittany - have even had strong separatist movements, and several have their own regional language that is still spoken by inhabitants. For example the Occitan language is spoken in the south of the country by at least 600,000 people.

One of the French regions that has a very distinct identity is Alsace. You might know it for the iconic Christmas markets that take place each year in Strasbourg, Colmar and neighbouring towns.

Alsace has been passed between France and Germany for centuries, so the region has a fascinating mix of both cultural traditions (in addition to its own language, which is still spoken by almost half of inhabitants).

On top of that, people in Alsace also get some extra time off from work.

When exploring France, one of my favourite things to do in a new small town or village is to visit the local market on Sunday. It gives a nice introduction to the ambience of the area.

Another way to see locals going about their lives is to go to a vide grenier or a brocante. These are second-hand sales, and they often take place during the weekend. You will see everyone from families setting up a table to get rid of some outgrown kids' clothes to dealers selling antique vases and furniture. If you want to do some affordable shopping in France, this is a great place to start.

One of my preferred second-hand sales in the Paris area is the Puces de Saint-Ouen - a lovely flea market hidden on the edge of the city, home to countless old treasures.

France has a stereotype of being quite expensive when it comes to shopping, but you don't have to break the bank, especially if you stick to second-hand options. There are plenty of great options - from Emmaus to Leboncoin and my personal favourite, Vinted.

