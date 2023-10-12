French Phrase of the Day: Passoire thermique

Advertisement

Why do I need to know passoire thermique?

Because it could make a big difference to your living conditions.

What does it mean?

Une passoire thermique - roughly pronounced oon pass-wahr ter-meek - might sound familiar to those who enjoy cooking, as you would already know the term une passoire - it means a sieve or colander/strainer and you will probably use one regularly to drain your vegetables after cooking.

Une passoire thermique, however, has nothing to do with broccoli - literally translated as 'heat sieve' it actually means a building that is poorly insulated and has low energy efficiency.

If you live in one of these it will probably be stiflingly hot in the summer and cold, draughty and expensive to heat in the winter - these buildings are usually, but not always, older ones that haven't had much renovation in recent years.

Anyone who wants to sell or rent a property must get an energy audit done, where the energy efficiency of the property is rated on a scale of A (the best) to G. If the property scores an F or a G on this rating, it is officially a passoire thermique (also sometimes known as a passoire energetique - energy sieve).

The government estimates that there are around 4.8 million of these properties, of which around half are rental homes.

Since April 2023, anyone wishing to sell an F or G rated property must also pay for a second, more detailed, energy audit of the property, at a cost of between €800 and €1,000.

Since January 2023, it has been illegal to rent out a property with a G rating on a long-term rental contract - the energy rating of the property should form part of the information you are given when you sign a rental contract.

There are long-term plans to extend the selling and renting restrictions to homes with E and eventually D diagnostic ratings.

Those who live in a passoire thermique can be eligible for state aid to improve the energy efficiency of their home.

Use it like this

Vous êtes intéressé par l'achat d'une passoire thermique à rénover ? - Are you interested in buying a property with a low energy-efficiency rating to renovate?

Les passoires thermiques sont des logements bien trop gourmands en énergie - 'Heat sieves' are homes that guzzle energy