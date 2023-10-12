France bans pro-Palestinian protests: interior minister

Advertisement

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a note to regional prefects that the demonstrations "are likely to generate disturbances to public order", adding that organisers should face arrest.

As of Thursday, Hamas attacks had left more than 1,200 civilians dead on the Israeli side. The Gaza Ministry of Health said that 1,400 people, including 447 children, were killed.

The Israeli army has reported nearly 170 deaths among its own ranks and on Tuesday claimed to have counted 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters on its territory.

