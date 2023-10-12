EXPLAINED: What you can do in France if you’re being blackmailed online

Advertisement

It’s a sad fact of life that relationships sometimes end. Break-ups are hard to do at any time, and they’re arguably even harder in a country where you aren’t, perhaps, as au fait with the rules.

At The Local, we’ve written about the difficult process of divorce in France previously. Basically, it can be long and drawn out and very stressful. But, assuming both parties are responsible, it’s nothing more than a process.

Unfortunately, sometimes, things can get very dark indeed when couples break up. One half of the troubled relationship may start a campaign of abuse or blackmail, especially online.

Then there are cases of people being blackmailed by those who they have had an online relationship with.

But there are steps that the recipient of any abuse or blackmail can take - no matter how long the relationship lasted or whether you ever met in person.

The first and most important step is to contact the authorities. You can file a complaint in person, at a police station, or gendarmerie.

Take along any evidence you have such as emails or screenshots of messages.

The complaint will be forwarded to the public prosecutor for a decision on further action. You will then get an appointment and the police or gendarmes will already have the elements of your complaint upon your arrival.

The legal language can be complicated, so if your French is at beginner level it's a good idea to take along a French-speaking friend, or request a translator for your interview.

Online relationship

Sometimes, however, any online blackmailer or abuser may conceal their real-life identity.

In which case, you can file a ‘pre-declaration’ online before attending a police station or gendarmerie to formally file your complaint. The online pre-declaration form is available here.

Alternatively, you can file a complaint with the Public Prosecutor by mail.

How to file

The letter should include:

Your marital status and full contact information (address and telephone number);

Detailed account of the facts, date and place of any offence;

Name of the alleged perpetrator, if you know it (otherwise, the complaint will be filed against X);

Names and addresses of witnesses to the offence;

Description and provisional or definitive estimate of any damage;

Evidence, such as medical certificates, work stoppages, miscellaneous invoices, findings;

Confirmation that you are willing to take civil action.

A basic model letter, indicating how the information should be set out is available here.

You can send your complaint by post - it does not have to be registered.

You can also take your complaint to the courthouse. In either case the public prosecutor’s office will notify you when your complaint has been registered.

Finally, you can call Info Escroqueries, on 0 805 805 817 - the call is free in France - for advice and support. The line is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6.30pm.

Penalties

The panelties for blackmail can be severe in France - up to five years in jail and a €75,000 fine.

There is also a separate offence of publishing intimate images of a person without their consent, which is intended to tackle so-called 'revenge porn' - which often occurs when a former partner publishes intimate images or sexting chat which has been sent during the relationship. The maximum penalty for this is two years in jail and a €45,000 fine.