French MPs to debate new assisted dying law

Unlike many of its European neighbours, France has no option for terminally ill patients to end their own life in a medical setting - but that could change with the introduction of a new bill on assisted dying.

The government has confirmed that the draft law will be presented to parliament for debate in December, a few months later than originally planned.

It follows a citizens' convention - a type of extended public consultation used to debate contentious issues - on the subject, which proposed that France should both improve its palliative care services and also relax the rules around assisted dying.

The citizens' council was made up of group of 184 members - chosen at random to discuss the topics of assisted suicide and euthanasia. After weeks discussing and debating the subjects, a majority (76 percent) voted that an "active assistance in dying" should be made available in France.

The group made two primary conclusions: there is an "urgent need to reinforce existing palliative care options", and terminally ill patients should have a right to die, albeit one that is strictly supervised. Respondents, however, differed in opinion on offering legalised physician-assisted suicide versus euthanasia.

The outcome of the parliamentary debates remains uncertain, however - in general politicians on the left are supportive of assisted dying measures, while those on the right and far-right are against them and Macron's centrist group appears divided on the subject.