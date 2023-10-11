French Expression of the Day: Le Graal

Advertisement

Why do I need to know le Graal?

Because you might see this in a sport-related headline in France.

What does it mean?

Le Graal - roughly pronounced lah grahl - technically translates ‘the Grail’ - a reference to the Holy Grail.

The Holy Grail in question is not the Monty Python film, but rather the relics or treasures - many of religious value - sought after in Arthurian legends.

if the two words sound similar it's because the English term ‘grail’ likely comes from the French term ‘graal’.

In French, you will see this expression used in religious contexts, but also during sporting events and tournaments, as a team might be seeking their ‘graal’ - a medal or win, seen as an elusive prize.

For example, you might see a sports magazine headline a story as ‘Toulouse décroche son Graal’ - translating as, ‘Toulouse has won its Grail’ to celebrate a long-awaited victory.

The expression is generally used in French whenever someone wants to discuss something that is highly sought after, but appears difficult to find or acquire. One might say ‘going for the gold’ in English.

Typically, the word Graal is capitalised in French, though you may see some publications using a lower-case ‘G’.

Use it like this

Avant la quête du Graal, l'équipe devra jouer un match d'entraînement. – Before going for the gold, the team will have to play one practice match.

Obtenir une médaille aux Jeux olympiques est son Graal. Il en a toujours rêvé. – Winning a medal at the Olympics is his personal goal. He has always dreamed of it.