VIDEO: South-east France's largest château put up for sale

Following a major restoration project, the owner of the largest private château in the Provence area in south-eastern France has put it up for sale.

We have a scoop for you! The Château de La Verdière will be auctioned on Oct. 19.



It will be auctioned off online on Thursday, October 19th at 7pm, with bidding starting at €9 million. The sale will be run by the real estate firm Barnes.

Perched above the valley in the Var département, the Château de la Verdière is over 3,000 metres square, offering magnificent views of the Sainte-Victoire limestone mountain range off in the distance.

The château offers 120 rooms, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, and elevator.

The château dates back to the 10th century, originally built by the Castellane family as a fortress on the road leading from Arles to Castellane. It took its current form in the 18th century, when Louis-Roch de Fordin d'Oppède, godson of King Louis XIII, undertook works to add intricate plaster decoration on the interior walls and ceilings.

Eventually, the castle became uninhabited and fell into disrepair. Its state was so dire in the 1980s and 90s that local inhabitants of the town beside the castle reached out to the Ministry of Culture to take action.

Finally, in 2003, Frédéric Champavère purchased the building and began a restoration process, salvaging precious furniture and decor.