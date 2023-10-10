French Expression of the Day: Drôle de

Advertisement

Why do I need to know drôle de?

Because you might be confused why your French friend appears to be joking about a situation that was not very funny

What does it mean?

Drôle - roughly pronounced drohl - usually translates as ‘funny’, if you want to describe your amusing friend you would say Il est drôle. Drôle is also the title of a popular Netflix drama series about the lives of struggling stand-up comedians in Paris.

But the word can also be used in situations that do not inspire laughter.

Here the 'de' is important - drôle alone means funny, but when you add the preposition ‘de’ after it can take on a different meaning.

While it can mean funny, drôle de can also describe someone or something as strange, odd or even off-putting. This is similar to how ‘funny’ in English can also be used for things that are not particularly jovial.

For example, if your stomach is bothering you and you feel queasy, you could say that you have a ‘drôle de sensation dans l'estomac’.

If you wanted to say that the group of people who showed up to a party you attended were odd or somewhat off, you might refer to them as a ‘drôle de groupe’.

If something seems like a strange coincidence, you might say a ‘drôle de coïncidence’, while someone behaving inappropriately or oddly might have a ‘drôle de comportement’.

It's not always easy to tell whether drôle de is intended to mean funny or strange, so you might need to rely on the context - just as in English it's not always obvious whether people mean 'funny peculiar or funny haha'.

This phrase is used in another French expression: Drôle de Guerre, which actually refers to the ‘Phoney war’, an 8-month period between 1939-1940 when France and the UK declared war against Nazi Germany but little fighting occurred.

Use it like this

Je ne sais pas, c'était une drôle de soirée. Je ne pense que je sortirai à nouveau avec lui. – I don’t know, it was a strange evening. I don’t think I’ll see him again.

J'ai eu un drôle de sentiment avant l'audition. Je ne pense pas qu'ils me choisiront. – I had a weird feeling before the audition. I don’t think they’ll choose me.