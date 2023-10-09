On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Hunger strike against highway - Environmentalists have opposed the construction of the A69 motorway in south-west France. One of the most prominent figures is Thomas Brail, an activist who spent nearly a month on hunger strike on top of a tree outside the Environment Ministry. He has announced he will step up his protest against the motorway, and on Monday at 2pm he will also stop drinking water.

Tickets for the Paralympics - Unlike for the Olympic Games, you will not need to register and enter a draw in order to purchase tickets for the Paralympic Games. Instead, tickets will be available online, for all sports and events, including the finals. They will be sold on first-come, first-served. Here's a guide on how to get your tickets.

Warm weather - The summer-like conditions are not over yet, despite being weeks into autumn. The heat is expected to return, and on Monday some parts of France will see temperatures up to 30C.

Wednesday

The Fête des Vendanges - Starting on Wednesday and running until Sunday, the Montmartre grape harvest festival is an annual celebration to commemorate the harvesting of grapes from the Clos Montmartre - an urban vineyard located on the slopes of the Montmartre hills in Paris' 18th arrondisement.

Agnès Varda exhibit in Paris - The Cinémathèque française (located in the 12th arrondissement) is launching an exhibit paying tribute to legendary film director Agnès Varda on Wednesday. It will run until January 28th.

International day of the Girl Child - October 11th marks a global observance day - declared by the UN - to raise awareness for issues girl children face internationally.

Thursday

SMS alert test - For those living in the Loire-Atlantique, the département which contains Nantes, local authorities will test an SMS alert system as part of an exercise to prepare for future disasters.You will receive a test FR-Alert message between 10-11am.

Friday

Strikes and protests - The intersyndicale - the group that represents the eight main union federations in France - has called for a day of strikes and demonstrations on Friday, October 13th, focused on issues of pay, the cost of living, gender equality and the environment.

Saturday

Quarter finals Rugby World Cup - Two of the quarter finals matches will take place on Saturday - Wales play Argentina at 5pm in Marseille, then Ireland will play New Zealand A at the Stade de France, just outside Paris, at 9pm.

Lumière film festival - Not to be confused with the Fête des Lumières, which also takes place in Lyon (but in December), the Lumière Film Festival is an annual film festival held each October in the French city of Lyon. It will run until October 22nd.

Sunday

More Rugby quarter finals - The final two matches of the Rugby World Cup quarter finals will take place on Sunday including the big one - France. First England will play Fiji at 5pm at the Stade de Marseille. Then France take on defending champions South Africa at Stade de France at 9pm.