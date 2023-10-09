French Word of the Day: Cie

Advertisement

Why do I need to know cie?

Because you might see this word a few times while walking through a main street or commercial area in French cities and towns, always preceded by 'et'.

What does it mean?

Cie is an abbreviation for the French word compagnie and generally follows another name in a business name - eg Dupont et Cie.

A rough pronunciation for the abbreviation would be ‘see’, but the majority of people would say the full word compagnie (roughly pronounced cohm-pah-nee) when they see the shortened version.

Advertisement

It is the equivalent to the English abbreviation ‘Co’ for company.

When walking in the downtown area of a French city or town, you’ll likely come across several businesses with the abbreviation listed in their name. Usually it will be written as Dupont & Cie or Dupont et Cie

You may also notice this word when watching the French version of the children’s film ‘Monster’s Inc’ - which is Monstres et Cie.

However, when referring to one’s own company or business, you’re more likely to hear people say ‘boîte’ - which technically means ‘box’ but colloquially refers to a place of work.

Use it like this

Je vais ouvrir ma propre entreprise. Je l'appellerai “Smith et Cie”. – I am going to open my own business. I’ll call it ‘Smith and Co.”

Je suppose qu'il y a des tonnes de gens qui veulent nommer leur entreprise "Dupont et Cie" en France. – I am guessing that lots of people want to name their business ‘Dupont and Co.’ in France.