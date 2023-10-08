Beds, bugs, and Bordeaux: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

You may have heard the news stories… certainly, if you listen to certain media, France is under attack from a plague of bedbugs infesting public transport, cinemas, hotels and homes - but how accurate are these reports, and is there a political motive? [Spoilers: not very accurate … and, yes].

FACTCHECK: Is there really a ‘plague’ of bedbugs in France?

Speaking of hotels, if you are planning a trip in France, you will likely find yourself paying the 'tourist tax' - as the Paris region debates plans to triple its tax, here's what you need to know about these extra charges for visitors.

What is France's tourist tax and where is it charged?

Does your neighbour make too much noise or keep their property in a bad state? Have they not pruned their trees properly? Or maybe they owe you a sum of less than €5,000 that they are refusing to pay? If so, you must try and find an 'amicable resolution' with them before taking your dispute to court, according to new rules.

How France's new neighbour dispute rules work

When discussing residency in France, many use the term ‘carte de séjour’ interchangeably with 'visa' - but the two are actually very different, particularly when it comes to where and applications must be made.

What is the difference between a French 'carte de séjour' and a visa?

Can’t really believe that we have to say this: 15-minute cities really aren’t part of a sinister mind-control plot. This is what it’s really like in the French capital, which is giving the idea a proper go - and you can travel from one end of the city to the other without having to show your passport.

What is a '15-minute city' and how is it working in Paris?

The elegant southern French city of Bordeaux is a popular holiday spot, but France-based writer Bella Dally-Steele argues that it's also the perfect place to move to.

Bordeaux: Reasons to move to France’s ‘wine capital’