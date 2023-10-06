VIDEO: France unveils its next-generation high-speed TGV trains
TGV M test trains will travel 1million kilometres in France before going into service early in 2025
French train operator SNCF has unveiled the environmentally friendlier next-generation of TGV trains.
The fifth-generation “TGV M” can carry more passengers, will less energy than current TGVs, and is 97 percent recyclable, SNCF’s CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou told journalists at the train’s official launch at SNCF’s South-East European technicenter in Paris.
- Each train will be able to seat 740 passengers, compared to 630 on TGVs currently operating
- The standard train will have 9 carriages instead of 8 (although TGVs can also be coupled together to form a 'double train' that then divides half way down the line to go to different destinations)
- The new trains will use 20 percent less energy than the current models
Les essais du futur #TGVINOUI 2025 s'accélèrent sur le réseau ferré national ! 🚄
— TGV INOUI (@TGVINOUI) October 6, 2023
Ceux-ci permettent concrètement de préparer sa mise en circulation pour pouvoir vous accueillir dans les meilleures conditions.#TGVM #train #Innovation #technologie @AlstomFrance @SNCFVoyageurs pic.twitter.com/Oll3106gHu
“In the great battle for the railways, this new train is an essential victory,” said Clément Beaune, Minister of Transport.
“It should enable us to meet our two challenges: growth in passenger numbers and the arrival of competition,” added Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs.
9 things you might not know about France's high-speed TGV network
The train is continuing trials on the national network, after successfully completing the first stage in Czechia.
“We’re in the pre-validation phase, during which we’re mainly testing speed and braking. There are still two more phases,” Alain Krakovitch, Director of TGV-Intercités, said
In total, test trains will cover 1 million kilometres on French tracks before going into service. “We’re at 50,000 at the moment," Krakovitch said. “There's still a long way to go.”
