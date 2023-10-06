VIDEO: France unveils its next-generation high-speed TGV trains

Advertisement

French train operator SNCF has unveiled the environmentally friendlier next-generation of TGV trains.

The fifth-generation “TGV M” can carry more passengers, will less energy than current TGVs, and is 97 percent recyclable, SNCF’s CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou told journalists at the train’s official launch at SNCF’s South-East European technicenter in Paris.

Each train will be able to seat 740 passengers, compared to 630 on TGVs currently operating

The standard train will have 9 carriages instead of 8 (although TGVs can also be coupled together to form a 'double train' that then divides half way down the line to go to different destinations)

The new trains will use 20 percent less energy than the current models

“In the great battle for the railways, this new train is an essential victory,” said Clément Beaune, Minister of Transport.

“It should enable us to meet our two challenges: growth in passenger numbers and the arrival of competition,” added Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs.

The train is continuing trials on the national network, after successfully completing the first stage in Czechia.

“We’re in the pre-validation phase, during which we’re mainly testing speed and braking. There are still two more phases,” Alain Krakovitch, Director of TGV-Intercités, said

In total, test trains will cover 1 million kilometres on French tracks before going into service. “We’re at 50,000 at the moment," Krakovitch said. “There's still a long way to go.”