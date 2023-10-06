Advertisement

Travel news

VIDEO: France unveils its next-generation high-speed TGV trains

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 6 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023 15:21 CET
VIDEO: France unveils its next-generation high-speed TGV trains
Screengrab / TGV INOUI / Twitter

TGV M test trains will travel 1million kilometres in France before going into service early in 2025

Advertisement

French train operator SNCF has unveiled the environmentally friendlier next-generation of TGV trains.

The fifth-generation “TGV M” can carry more passengers, will less energy than current TGVs, and is 97 percent recyclable, SNCF’s CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou told journalists at the train’s official launch at SNCF’s South-East European technicenter in Paris.

  • Each train will be able to seat 740 passengers, compared to 630 on TGVs currently operating
  • The standard train will have 9 carriages instead of 8 (although TGVs can also be coupled together to form a 'double train' that then divides half way down the line to go to different destinations)
  • The new trains will use 20 percent less energy than the current models

 

“In the great battle for the railways, this new train is an essential victory,” said Clément Beaune, Minister of Transport.

Advertisement

“It should enable us to meet our two challenges: growth in passenger numbers and the arrival of competition,” added Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs.

READ ALSO 9 things you might not know about France's high-speed TGV network

The train is continuing trials on the national network, after successfully completing the first stage in Czechia. 

“We’re in the pre-validation phase, during which we’re mainly testing speed and braking. There are still two more phases,” Alain Krakovitch, Director of TGV-Intercités, said

In total, test trains will cover 1 million kilometres on French tracks before going into service. “We’re at 50,000 at the moment," Krakovitch said. “There's still a long way to go.”

More

#Travel news #Train travel

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also