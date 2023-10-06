Advertisement

Moving to France

Tell us: What are your questions on moving to France?

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 6 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023 13:33 CET
Tell us: What are your questions on moving to France?
Do you have plans to pack up and move to France? Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP

Are you moving to France - or just thinking about it - and have questions?

Advertisement

From getting the right visa to securing access to healthcare, via driving legally and learning the language, there is a lot to think about when you're moving to France.

Our new Moving to France newsletter aims to answer some of these questions - sign up here. You can also ask your questions via the form below.

If the form does not show just click here.

 

 

More

#Moving to France #Reader questions

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also