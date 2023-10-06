Tell us: What are your questions on moving to France?
Are you moving to France - or just thinking about it - and have questions?
From getting the right visa to securing access to healthcare, via driving legally and learning the language, there is a lot to think about when you're moving to France.
Our new Moving to France newsletter aims to answer some of these questions - sign up here. You can also ask your questions via the form below.
If the form does not show just click here.
Comments
See Also
From getting the right visa to securing access to healthcare, via driving legally and learning the language, there is a lot to think about when you're moving to France.
Our new Moving to France newsletter aims to answer some of these questions - sign up here. You can also ask your questions via the form below.
If the form does not show just click here.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.