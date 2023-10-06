La Belle Vie: Making friends and falling in love in France

Advertisement

One of my most informative French lessons that came shortly after moving to France was learning the difference between 'je t'aime' and 'je t'aime bien'. A friend of mine had recently begun dating someone, and she was freaked out by his very quick usage of 'je t'aime'. Upon further investigation, we learned that - because he added the 'bien' onto the end of the phrase - he had not actually said 'I love you' but rather 'I really like you'. Crisis averted.

It was a funny reminder that the way French people talk and think about love is not all that different from English-speakers. In 2020, French-American writer Stefania Rousselle put this to the test. She told The Local about a previous road trip she had taken around France to find out how the French really see love.

'Something sacred' - how the French really talk about love

I've admitted before that I am fully caught up on all the seasons of Emily in Paris. I remember laughing at how different it felt from my real life. During those early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was comforting to escape and see Paris only as 'the city of love' (rather than the city of lockdown).

Has Paris genuinely earned this reputation though? Here's how it stacks up when you look at the most important markers of romance (at least according to The Local).

Does Paris deserve its title as the ‘city of love’?

Causing quite the controversy in the MeToo age, French actress Catherine Deneuve once wrote an open letter defending 'the right to flirt'. But not everyone is convinced that Parisians (and French people in general) deserve to be stereotyped as 'romantic' and 'sexy'.

Researcher Emile Chabal has a few theories of where the connotation could have come from.

Where does the 'romantic, sexy French' stereotype come from?

Like the rest of us, the French are adapting to modernity. More government procedures are being moved online, and if you walk into a restaurant or bar in Paris you'll likely find a QR code menu.

Online dating has also become the norm here - there are plenty of different apps to choose from, though each offers a slightly different experience.

How to tackle online dating in France

These days, you can also make friends online. I've tried several of the apps and websites listed below for meeting people and making friends in Paris, and my advice is that it is what you make of it.

Sure, going on a 'Bumble friends' date might sound a bit nerve-wracking and awkward, but if you remain open and patient you might just meet your next best friend (or a a casual pal to invite to your next dinner party).

What are the best apps for making new friends in France?

And if you meet your next French bestie online, you'll probably have an obligatory texting period before making plans to meet up in person.

Here's a refresher on some abbreviations you might run into while chatting online.

Fifteen French 'text speak' abbreviations that will help you sound local