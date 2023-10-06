France to see 30C temperatures over weekend

Advertisement

France's autumn heatwave is predicted to continue with high temperatures over the weekend and into next week.

With much of the country already seeing hot, sunny weather more usual for the height of summer - October is set to continue to break temperature records.

Météo France predicts that large swathes of southern France will see temperatures up to 30C on Saturday and Sunday.

"The 30C threshold will be reached quite often in Occitanie and southern Aquitaine, and locally in the interior of Provence", said Météo France. "The mercury will reach levels that are highly unusual for October, and sometimes unheard of this late in the season."

The south-west cities of Tarbes and Toulouse are predicted to see the hottest temperatures.

The north will be a little cooler but still likely to be warm and sunny, with temperatures of 23C predicted for Paris.

The warm weather is set to continue into next week.

"On Monday, most regions will see temperatures in excess of 25C, while readings between 30C and 32C will be fairly common in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and the Loire Valley," continued the weather bulletin, which adds that new monthly records for an October could be set.