Could you need a medical to drive after the age of 70 in France?

The possibility that older motorists should be obliged to pass a medical examination in order to keep hold of their driving licence has reportedly been a topic of discussion in the European Commission.

The Commission is said to be considering whether such an obligation would be both necessary and workable.

But France’s transport minister Clément Beaune has insisted that the government’s stance on the matter would be a definitive and firm ‘non’.

Beaune said that he was opposed to the idea imposing a medical check-up on the elderly to enable them to keep their driving licences.

Speaking on Sud Radio, he said that he wanted to, “cut through the rumours and fake news”.

“France is opposed to having an expiration date”, for driving licences, he said. “When you’re an elderly person, especially in rural areas, you need a car.”

Unlike UK driving licences, which have to be renewed once the driver reaches the age of 70, French licences have no expiry date, and you can continue driving for as long as you are well enough to do so safely.