French Word of the Day: Monstre

Why do I need to know monstre?

Because you might be confused why your favourite actor - who you thought was a decent person - is being described as a monster in the French press.

What does it mean?

Monstre – roughly pronounced moan-struh – directly translates as ‘monster’.

When talking about scary creatures and the characters in Monsters Inc (Monstres et Cie), the French word holds the same meaning as the English term.

However, it has another meaning as well. In French, the more colloquial version of the word means ‘iconic’ or ‘hugely important’. It can be used to describe a person - perhaps a star who has passed away or a legendary athlete. In this case, you might even see them described as a monstre sacré, which basically means ‘superstar’.

A synonym for this would be icône or géant.

You might also hear people use monstre as an adjective to describe a task or workload as significant or overwhelming.

Monstre can also simply be used to describe something large in size - similar to how one might use ‘behemoth’ or 'mammoth' in English.

Use it like this

Tout le monde a rendu hommage à l'artiste décédé. C'était un monstre. – Everyone paid tribute to the artist who died. He was an icon.

C'était un travail monstre, mais nous y sommes parvenus. – It was a huge task but we managed it.