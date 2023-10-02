On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Vaccination campaigns - Rising case numbers and the emergence of new variants have pushed French health authorities to bring forward the new Covid vaccination campaign to October 2nd - it was initially scheduled to start on October 17th.

The Health Ministry advises the over-65s, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, immunosuppressed people and care-home residents.

Politics - The newly-elected Senate will vote for its president. Gérard Larcher - who has held the role since 2008 - is widely expected to be re-elected.

Record-breaking heat - After an exceptionally warm first weekend of October, temperatures are expected to remain high on Monday namely in south-west France.

Tuesday

Fashion week - Women's Fashion Week in Paris closes after a week-long run.

School strike - A national strike of public education staff is likely to affect some school services. Striking primary school teachers are required to declare their intention to walk out at least 24 hours in advance, while this requirement is not in place for secondary school.

Wednesday

SNCF - Tickets for the Christmas holidays go on sale, with travelers able to buy their TGV Inoui ticket for journeys between December 10th, 2023, and January 9th, 2024.

From this date, travellers can also buy their tickets for the Intercités trains running on the same dates, while Ouigo seats become available for journeys between December 10th, 2023, and July 5th, 2024.

World Animal Day - An international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated on the feast day of Francis of Assisi.

Book deliveries - Any book ordered online in France will begin to be charged the minimum delivery price, which is €3 for orders up to €35.

Friday

Politics - The annual conference of the centrist Renaissance party opens in Bordeaux.

Rugby World Cup - France play Italy in their final Pool A match in Lyon. Les Bleus, currently undefeated in the tournament, are looking to make sure of qualification for the quarter-finals.

Atlantique Jazz Festival - Located in Brest, France's westernmost city, one of Brittany's favourite jazz festivals will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

With several concerts on the docket, featuring the likes of Five 38 + Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, jazz fans are sure to enjoy music, workshops, and even a conference focused on female jazz composers.

Sunday

Rugby World Cup - A month after the tournament started, the pool phase draws to a close. Japan-Argentina, with quarter-final qualification on the line, promises to be a tense affair, while Fiji and Portugal wrap up this first stage of the competition in Toulouse.

